Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor's horror comedy Bhoot Police, Kirti Kulhari's Shaadisthan to premiere directly on OTT

Actor Kirti Kulhari on Wednesday, 2 June, introduced her subsequent film Shaadisthan will premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

The film is directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, who has moreover co-written the screenplay and dialogues Nishank Verma and Kartik Chaudhry. Produced by Opticus Inc, Shaadisthan moreover stars Kay Kay Menon, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Rajan Modi.

Kulhari’s was as quickly as closing thought of in The Girl on the Impart alongside Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, which launched in February on Netflix.

Soar on the bandwagon and be a part of ME aka #Sasha and her band, as they drive throughout the roads of friendship, like and life. #Shaadisthan , solely on ⁦@DisneyplusHSVIP⁩#DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @rajsinghc @OpticusInc @Famous_Studios @thesanjayshetty pic.twitter.com/07orNm8gt7 — Kirti Kulhari (@IamKirtiKulhari) June 2, 2021

Throughout the interval in-between, Saif Ali Khan starrer Bhoot Police will moreover to discover an OTT delivery. In an interview with ETimes, film’s producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed that he has outfitted the film to an OTT platform and has obtained an accurate deal.

Taurani additional added that he had no different choice for the reason that theatres are anticipated to delivery in November 2021 and even then, a talent of fifty p.c is anticipated. As reported by The Indian Utter, Bhoot Police was as quickly as beforehand scheduled to be launched on 10 September. On the change hand, now it should most likely possibly per probability be launched on an OTT platform in September or October.

In conjunction with Saif, the film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam.