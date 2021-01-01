Saif Ali Khan Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes: Kareena Kapoor Khan Happy Birthday to Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his birthday on Monday, August 16th. On this occasion, all the fans and celebs are congratulating him in their respective styles. Meanwhile, his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has also wished him a happy birthday.

Kareena shared two photos with Saif on her Instagram account which are of their vacation. In the first picture, Kareena is sitting on her husband Saif’s shoulder and son Timur is also sitting on the side. All three are posing for the camera. Meanwhile, Saif and Kareena are seen in the pool in the second photo.





Different comments from people

Sharing the photo, Kareena captioned, “Happy birthday to the love of my life … I want to be with you forever.” As soon as the actress posted, the comments of celebs and fans started coming. Users are posting heart emojis on it.

Kareena and Saif will be seen in these films

On the work front, Kareena will now be seen with Aamir Khan in ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. Saif will also be seen in a number of interesting projects. He will be seen in films like ‘Bhoot Police’, ‘Adipurush’, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’.

