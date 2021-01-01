Saif Ali Khan Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes: Kareena Kapoor Khan Happy Birthday to Saif Ali Khan
Sharing the photo, Kareena captioned, “Happy birthday to the love of my life … I want to be with you forever.” As soon as the actress posted, the comments of celebs and fans started coming. Users are posting heart emojis on it.
On the work front, Kareena will now be seen with Aamir Khan in ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. Saif will also be seen in a number of interesting projects. He will be seen in films like ‘Bhoot Police’, ‘Adipurush’, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’.
