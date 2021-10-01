Saif Ali Khan compared to three Khans: Saif Ali Khan says when compared to three Khans, Salman Khan was a superstar from the first shot, Shah Rukh Khan is the emperor told this story for Shah Rukh

Saif Ali Khan has created a distinct place in Bollywood. He may not be a megastar like the other three miners in the industry, but he is in no way inferior to him. One of the main reasons for this is that Saif’s career gained momentum late. Saif made his Bollywood debut in 1993 with ‘Parampara’. By then, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had become hits and superhits on the big screen. Saif has always been called the ‘Fourth Khan’ of Bollywood. It is also compared to three mines. But does all this matter to the Nawab of Pataudi? Saif has spoken openly about this in an interview.

‘Salman was a superstar from the first shot’

In a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, comparing the three Khans, Saif said, ‘Salman Khan was a superstar from his first shot. He never looked back. Regardless of the ups and downs of his career, Salman goes his own way. He is a different thinker. It took me a long time to grow as a person carrying the weight of the film on my shoulders.

‘Shahrukh Khan is king’

Speaking about Shahrukh Khan, Saif says, “Shahrukh is a king and he is an ambitious actor. He has his own way of looking at the world. I am a very humble person compared to him. Shahrukh Khan and Saif only worked together in films like ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’. If not, the two have also organized several events together.

‘Those three are literally movie trio’

Saif says her path in the industry is very different compared to the three superstar Khans. He can never compare his success with the stardom of the three Khans. Saif says, “I think I have had an honorable career in my life and I am proud of myself. I know I am different from all of them. Yes, these three should always be kept in the same bracket as these three are literally the trio of Hindi cinema.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen with Arjun Kapoor in ‘Bhoot Police’. The film was released on OTT. He will next appear in ‘Adipurush’ with Prabhas and Kriti Senan. He will also be seen in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ with Rani Mukherjee and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

