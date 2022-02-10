Saif Ali Khan could not recognize Amrita Singh without seeing makeup the actor himself told the story

Bollywood actress Amrita Singh recently celebrated her 64th birthday. The pair of Amrita and Saif Ali Khan has been very famous in the industry. There was a time when Saif used to be crazy about Amrita. However, now both of them are divorced. The two may have separated but the stories of their date and affair have been quite famous.

Amrita and Saif’s first date was very interesting. Actually at that time Saif Ali Khan had asked Amrita Singh to accompany her for dinner but Amrita refused to go and said that she does not like to go out. At the same time, the actress had called Saif to her house and he was staying at her house for about two days, she herself told this during an interview.

Saif Ali Khan participated in Simi Grewal’s chat show and during that time he told about his first date with Amrita. While talking to Simi, Saif had said ‘When I reached Amrita’s house, she was taking off her makeup’. After this he said ‘I was surprised to see Amrita without makeup, I could not even recognize her’.

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan met for the first time on the sets of the film ‘Yeh Dillagi’. The two met for a photoshoot. About this, Amrita had told during an interview that during the photoshoot, when Saif put his hand on Amrita’s shoulder, he stared at her because Saif was new to Bollywood then and she was a senior.

Let us tell you, Saif and Amrita dated each other for about 3 months and later they got married secretly in the year 1991. Both were very scared of the reaction of their family members at that time as Amrita was almost 12 years older than Saif. Regarding this marriage, both of them had decided to get married two days ago.

Significantly, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were together in this marriage for whole years. After 13 years, both decided to separate in the year 2004 and got divorced. Saif and Amrita have two children from this marriage, whose names are Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.