Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan could not recognize Amrita Singh without seeing makeup the actor himself told the story

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Saif Ali Khan could not recognize Amrita Singh without seeing makeup the actor himself told the story
Written by admin
Saif Ali Khan could not recognize Amrita Singh without seeing makeup the actor himself told the story

Saif Ali Khan could not recognize Amrita Singh without seeing makeup the actor himself told the story

Saif Ali Khan could not recognize Amrita Singh without seeing makeup the actor himself told the story

Actor Saif Ali Khan had told about his first date with Amrita Singh in an interview, during which he had said that he could not recognize Amrita without makeup.

Bollywood actress Amrita Singh recently celebrated her 64th birthday. The pair of Amrita and Saif Ali Khan has been very famous in the industry. There was a time when Saif used to be crazy about Amrita. However, now both of them are divorced. The two may have separated but the stories of their date and affair have been quite famous.

Amrita and Saif’s first date was very interesting. Actually at that time Saif Ali Khan had asked Amrita Singh to accompany her for dinner but Amrita refused to go and said that she does not like to go out. At the same time, the actress had called Saif to her house and he was staying at her house for about two days, she herself told this during an interview.

Saif Ali Khan participated in Simi Grewal’s chat show and during that time he told about his first date with Amrita. While talking to Simi, Saif had said ‘When I reached Amrita’s house, she was taking off her makeup’. After this he said ‘I was surprised to see Amrita without makeup, I could not even recognize her’.

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan met for the first time on the sets of the film ‘Yeh Dillagi’. The two met for a photoshoot. About this, Amrita had told during an interview that during the photoshoot, when Saif put his hand on Amrita’s shoulder, he stared at her because Saif was new to Bollywood then and she was a senior.

READ Also  Valve has ended development on Artifact

Let us tell you, Saif and Amrita dated each other for about 3 months and later they got married secretly in the year 1991. Both were very scared of the reaction of their family members at that time as Amrita was almost 12 years older than Saif. Regarding this marriage, both of them had decided to get married two days ago.

Significantly, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were together in this marriage for whole years. After 13 years, both decided to separate in the year 2004 and got divorced. Saif and Amrita have two children from this marriage, whose names are Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.


#Saif #Ali #Khan #recognize #Amrita #Singh #makeup #actor #told #story

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Nushrratt Bharuccha in Chhorii trailer promises a great film to be released on Amazon Prime | of Nushrat Bharuch

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment