Saif Ali Khan did not inherit Pataudi Palace, actor revealed after many years

Saif Ali Khan had told in an interview that he did not inherit the Pataudi Palace. Rather, he later bought it with the money he earned from films.

Saif Ali Khan’s followers call him Nawab, but Saif refuses to believe himself many times. In an earlier interview, he had said that he has no legacy, he only has a privilege. Even Saif had said that he had to earn back the house that was his family’s heirloom, The Pataudi Palace. In an interview given to Mid-Day, Saif was asked if he is a self-made actor.

In response to this, he had said, ‘You cannot have any debate or discussion about the narrative, whether they are right or not. People have a certain perception about me. When my father Mansoor Ali Khan passed away, the Pataudi Palace was rented out to Nariman Hotels. Aman Nath and Francis used to run that hotel. After this Francis also died. He told me that if I want Pataudi Palace back, I can tell him. I told him one day that I wanted the palace back. He held a conference and told me that I would have to pay a lot of money for this.

The actor, while disclosing the purchase of Pataudi Palace again, had said, “So, I had to repurchase the house I inherited and it was also bought again with the money I earned from the film.” You can’t run away from the past. At least we can’t live in our family, because we didn’t have anything. There is history, there is culture, there is beautiful pictures; And, of course, some land. It has been a privileged upbringing. But there is no legacy.’

Recently Saif Ali Khan has worked with Rani Mukerji. The pair of both was also well liked by the audience. Saif’s acting in Bunty Aur Babli 2 is also being praised a lot. Let us tell you that Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi passed away in the year 2011. After this Saif married Kareena Kapoor. Referring to Saif’s marriage, his mother Sharmila Tagore had said, ‘I was also a little disappointed during that time. Because at the same time my husband also passed away and it was like a big blow to our family.