SAIF Ali Khan Divorced Amrita Singh: Well done they separated… this is how daughter Sara Ali Khan reacted to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s divorce had reacted like this

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan once said that his divorce with Amrita Singh was the worst thing for him. Because it could have a bad effect on their children. But Saif and Amrita’s daughter Sara Ali Khan believes otherwise. She tells that her parents got separated, it is good. They say that they cannot live together.

Sara was only 9 years old at that time and Imran Ali Khan was only 3 years old when Saif and Amrita separated. According to Sara Ali Khan, her parents took this very good decision. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got divorced in the year 2004. In season 3 of Voot Original Feet Up With Star, Sara Ali Khan was seen talking about her parents’ divorce.

During this, Sara tells that after the separation of Saif and Amrita, happiness came in her life and she was able to live freely. Sara said- ‘It is very simple, if you think that there are two options, either stay in the same house where no one is happy or live separately, where everyone is happy in their life. In such a situation, you get a lot of love every time you meet.

Sara said- ‘I don’t think that both of them could ever be happy together. In such a situation, I feel that getting them separated was the best decision for them. Sara told that she lived with her mother Amrita. Sara told during this that her mother is her best friend and her everything.

She said- ‘My father, who is always present with me on the phone, I can meet him anytime.’ During this, Sara also showed some pictures of her family in which she is seen with her father Saif, brother Imran and cousins ​​Taimur and Jeha.

Let me tell you, a few years after separating from Amrita, Saif married Kareena Kapoor. The tales of the affair of these two became very famous in the Bollywood corridor, after which both of them got married.

Sara Ali Khan has been talking about Kareena many times without hesitation. Sara had told in an interview that she likes Kareena very much. When she went to Saif and Kareena’s wedding, her mother Amrita had prepared her and sent her to the wedding.





