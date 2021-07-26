Saif Ali Khan Hilarious Reaction Why He Never Gave Kareena Kapoor Haircut During Lockdown | Kareena Kapoor Khan would have stabbed Saif Ali Khan in lockdown? know what was the matter

New Delhi: During the lockdown, the stars were also imprisoned inside their homes for several months. During this, someone’s weight increased a lot, then someone increased his beard, mustache and hair. Some such pictures of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan came out in which he was seen giving a haircut to his son Taimur Ali Khan. But did he also give a haircut to his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan?

‘She would have stabbed me’

Recently Saif Ali Khan became a part of ‘Feet Up With The Stars season 3’, and during this time when he was asked why he did not give a haircut to Kareena during the lockdown, Saif Ali Khan joked. I said that she would have stabbed me. Saif Ali Khan said, ‘I think she would have stabbed me.’

Kareena’s hair national heritage

Saif Ali Khan said, ‘It would have become very unprofessional that I would try and see, and give him a haircut. It is a national heritage. We’re still working, we can’t mess with each other’s hair. Though she can tamper with my hair but luckily she hasn’t done so yet.

married after dating

It is known that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan dated each other for a long time before getting married with each other. The two got married on October 2012 and after 4 years of marriage, both had their first son, whom they named Taimur Ali Khan. This year Kareena Kapoor Khan has given birth to her second son whom she has named Jeh.

