Saif Ali Khan is just a name Nawab, distressed tenants call for leaks and broken AC
Saif said – the manager has to be kept
Saif, in a funny way, told tenants in trouble how to attend if they complained of an AC breakdown or a leak in the house. He said, ‘I get calls that this AC of the AC is leaking here, so after attending these calls I thought the manager would have to hire.’ Saif further said that he used to do all this before.
The money received from Pataudi Palace is kept by the mother
Not only that, Kapil also questioned Saif about the actor in the web series ‘Tandav’ and the money he earned from renting the Pataudi Palace for the shoot. Saif smiled and accepted the money from the two but at the same time said that the income from the ancestral home goes to his mother Sharmila Tagore. The actor said, ‘She takes my mother. I am just a Nawab by name.
