Saif Ali Khan is just a name Nawab, distressed tenants call for leaks and broken AC

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has shared an ‘uncensored’ version of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ which featured the star cast of the movie ‘Ghost Police’. Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes and Yami Gautam had a great time on the show and told some interesting stories from real life experiences. On the show, Kapil asked Jacqueline about renting out Priyanka Chopra’s bungalow in Mumbai. On this the actress said, ‘Yes, this is a beautiful house.’ Kapil then asked Saif to rent out his property. The actor said, “Yes, and as soon as the registration was done, the news went viral on the internet and by then I had not even reached home.”

Saif said – the manager has to be kept

Saif, in a funny way, told tenants in trouble how to attend if they complained of an AC breakdown or a leak in the house. He said, ‘I get calls that this AC of the AC is leaking here, so after attending these calls I thought the manager would have to hire.’ Saif further said that he used to do all this before.

The money received from Pataudi Palace is kept by the mother

Not only that, Kapil also questioned Saif about the actor in the web series ‘Tandav’ and the money he earned from renting the Pataudi Palace for the shoot. Saif smiled and accepted the money from the two but at the same time said that the income from the ancestral home goes to his mother Sharmila Tagore. The actor said, ‘She takes my mother. I am just a Nawab by name.