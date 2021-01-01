Saif Ali Khan opens on the afterlife: Saif Ali Khan Dharma God opens on death and life
Saif is more spiritual
“I am an atheist in real life,” Saif told PTI. I’m so secular in the sense that I think a lot of religion starts to worry because it becomes stressful after life and there isn’t enough emphasis in this life. I think a lot of religions create a lot of problems with my God, your God and the one whose God is good. I pray and I focus my energy on things. I am more spiritual. ‘
Not influenced by the rules of religion
Saif also expressed his views on reincarnation and said that it is a very sad feeling that once you die everything is over. Then nothing. He also admitted that he was not influenced by the rules of religion.
Saif will also be seen in ‘Adipurush’.
On the commercial front, ‘Ghost Police’ will be released on Disney Hotstar on September 10th. Earlier, it was supposed to be released in cinemas, but due to the corona virus, the producers decided to bring it to the digital platform. Apart from this, Saif will also be seen in the role of Ravana in ‘Adipurush’.
#Saif #Ali #Khan #opens #afterlife #Saif #Ali #Khan #Dharma #God #opens #death #life
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.