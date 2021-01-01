Saif Ali Khan opens on the afterlife: Saif Ali Khan Dharma God opens on death and life

Religion is a very personal matter for anyone and if it is spoken in a public forum, many people are not on its side. However, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is a bit different. They have no problem expressing their views on things like religion, God, death and life.

Saif will now be seen in the movie ‘Ghost Police’ and the way his character is in the movie, the actor is also an atheist in real life. In a recent interview, Saif shared his thoughts on ghosts and God. They said they are religious in the sense that they believe in a higher power. However, when asked what high power is, they have no answer.



Saif is more spiritual

“I am an atheist in real life,” Saif told PTI. I’m so secular in the sense that I think a lot of religion starts to worry because it becomes stressful after life and there isn’t enough emphasis in this life. I think a lot of religions create a lot of problems with my God, your God and the one whose God is good. I pray and I focus my energy on things. I am more spiritual. ‘

Not influenced by the rules of religion

Saif also expressed his views on reincarnation and said that it is a very sad feeling that once you die everything is over. Then nothing. He also admitted that he was not influenced by the rules of religion.

Saif will also be seen in ‘Adipurush’.

On the commercial front, ‘Ghost Police’ will be released on Disney Hotstar on September 10th. Earlier, it was supposed to be released in cinemas, but due to the corona virus, the producers decided to bring it to the digital platform. Apart from this, Saif will also be seen in the role of Ravana in ‘Adipurush’.