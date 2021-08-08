Saif Ali Khan Revealed Rani Mukerji Advice While He Was Dating Kareena Kapoor Said Behave Like You Are Dating A Man

Bollywood’s famous actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor worked together in the film ‘Tashan’. The love of both of them also started with this film. After a long relationship, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. But when the actor was dating Kareena, Rani Mukerji told him to behave like you are dating a man. This thing related to Rani Mukerji was revealed by Saif Ali Khan in his wife’s chat show ‘What Woman Want’.

Actually, Kareena Kapoor had asked Saif Ali Khan what is her opinion on modern marriage. Responding to his wife, the actor recalled Rani Mukerji’s advice. He said, “I still remember a piece of advice Rani gave me when we started dating each other.”

Saif Ali Khan further said about this, “I don’t think I have ever been with a working actress in these ways. So the queen told me, “Behave as if you are in a relationship with a man.” Saif Ali Khan also revealed the reason for this in the interview.

Saif Ali Khan said, “Rani at that time meant that the person in front should also be looked at with equal eyes, but do not go to the gender. Behave as if two heroes have entered the house. Two people working together and then you will not have any problem. I think she was right somewhere.”

Talking about her relationship with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor had said, “We had met before, but things changed during the shooting of ‘Tashan’. During the shooting in Ladakh and Jaisalmer, we used to go on bike rides alone at times. During that time we used to talk a lot, due to which our bond also became very good.





