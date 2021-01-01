Saif Ali Khan: Saif Ali Khan did not want to marry his sister till the age of 40, gave some advice to Soha!
However, Saif told him that unless you reach the right age, you should not get married because marriage has a social contract. Saif believes that a person is not ready for marriage till the age of 40. And brother Saif advised me not to get married till 40.
When Soha interviewed the Deccan Herald in 2013. At that time, Soha and her husband Kunal Khemu were dating. Kunal and Soha met on the set of 200 film ‘Khojte Re Jaoge’. After dating for a long time, Kunal and Soha got married in 2015. In 2017, Soha gave birth to daughter Inaya.
At the launch of Soha’s book, Kareena had said, “If anyone in this family loves literature very much, I think it is Soha Ali Khan.” Whenever I go out for dinner with Saif and Soha, I feel like I shouldn’t go because I don’t understand their conversation. Soha has written a book ‘Perks of Being Moderately’ in 2017.
