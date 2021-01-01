Saif Ali Khan: Saif Ali Khan did not want to marry his sister till the age of 40, gave some advice to Soha!

Apart from the Nawab family, Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan belongs to the film family. She is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore, her brother Saif Ali Khan, who was first married to Amrita Singh and later to Kareena Kapoor. But Soha not only consults her brother about her career, she also talks openly with her brother on every important point of life. In an interview with the Deccan Herald in 2013, Soha Ali Khan made an interesting revelation about her marriage. Soha said, ‘When I asked my mother and brother about the right time for marriage, they both had very different views. On the one hand, mother Sharmila said they should get married as soon as possible, while brother Saif said it was appropriate to wait till 40.

In her interview, Soha says, ‘My mother used to tell me every day that I should get married and if I had followed her path, I would have had 20 children by now. She used to tell me all the time that get married, get married. Now she says do what you want. ‘



However, Saif told him that unless you reach the right age, you should not get married because marriage has a social contract. Saif believes that a person is not ready for marriage till the age of 40. And brother Saif advised me not to get married till 40.

When Soha interviewed the Deccan Herald in 2013. At that time, Soha and her husband Kunal Khemu were dating. Kunal and Soha met on the set of 200 film ‘Khojte Re Jaoge’. After dating for a long time, Kunal and Soha got married in 2015. In 2017, Soha gave birth to daughter Inaya.

At the launch of Soha’s book, Kareena had said, “If anyone in this family loves literature very much, I think it is Soha Ali Khan.” Whenever I go out for dinner with Saif and Soha, I feel like I shouldn’t go because I don’t understand their conversation. Soha has written a book ‘Perks of Being Moderately’ in 2017.