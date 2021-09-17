Saif Ali Khan: Salman Khan shared Shahrukh Khan new ad video actor says this bond is the bond of love

Salman Khan has shared an ad video of Shahrukh Khan. While sharing the video, Salman Khan wrote in the caption, ‘Hmm, I will not welcome Shah Rukh Khan.’ As far as this ad video is concerned, Shahrukh Khan is seen standing on the balcony with Rajesh Jais and his fans have crowded down. In the video, Rajesh tells Shah Rukh that he has got a call from Disney Plus Hotstar. Disney Plus Hotstar doesn’t want to combine crime drama as Ajay Devgn is already doing ‘Rudra: The Age of Darkness’ for them. Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Ghost Police’ has been released recently.



When Shah Rukh suggested ‘action’, Rajesh reminded him of the Indian Premier League. Then Rajesh tells Shah Rukh, ’90s is over sir.’ At the end of the video, Shah Rukh asks Rajesh, ‘You tell me what should I do? Dance. Rajesh says, ‘He doesn’t want a reality show right now.

On the one hand, Salman Khan has shared a promotional video of Shah Rukh, while on the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan has called Dabangg Khan as a thank you. Shah Rukh Khan wrote, ‘Thank you brother. This bond is still a bond of love today.

Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. He is very busy with his production activities nowadays. Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback with ‘Pathan’, starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.