Saif Ali Khan says kissing Rani Mukerji on screen was the worst kiss in the history | Saif Ali Khan jokes about kissing scene with Rani Mukerji

Kissing scene at the beginning of career Interestingly, Rani Mukerji may have been uncomfortable kissing Saif Ali Khan, but in the early days of her career, Rani Mukerji gave a very intense love making scene with Kamal Haasan. Rani Mukerji's work for the film Hey Ram was also highly praised. Abhishek Bachchan – Young Rani Mukerji gave a kissing scene with Abhishek Bachchan for Mani Ratnam's Yuva. However, at that time the discussion of their relationship was in full swing. Amitabh Bachchan – Black Even though shooting this scene was comfortable, but the reaction of the audience to this scene was quite uncomfortable. It is being talked about in Black where Rani Mukerji was in the character of a blind girl whose mentor gives her the first kiss experience. Amitabh Bachchan was in the role of Rani Mukerji's teacher in the film. kissing scene of saif ali khan Talking about Saif Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan has also given intimate scenes and kissing scenes on the screen many times. This cute kissing scene between him and Deepika Padukone in Love Aaj Kal was very much liked by the youth. Bipasha Basu – Race Saif Ali Khan was also seen doing very intimate scenes with Bipasha Basu in Abbas Mustan's film Race. This was probably one of the boldest scenes of his career.

Preity Zinta – Salaam Namaste

The pairing of Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta was very much liked by the audience. Salaam Namaste was one of the first films of Saif Ali Khan when he was quite comfortable on screen doing bold scenes.

Deepika Padukone – Race 2

Since 2000, the image of Saif Ali Khan has been that of a metrosexual youth. And this is the reason that his pairing with many heroines was a super hit on the screen. Deepika Padukone was also one of them. Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone were also seen doing a kissing scene in Race 2.

Kareena Kapoor Khan – Kurban

This love making scene of Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Kurban was one of the boldest scenes in cinema. It was shot wonderfully. And after this, Kareena Kapoor Khan also kept an on-screen no kiss policy for Saif Ali Khan.

kissing rule was broken

Years later, Saif Ali Khan broke his no kissing scene rule for Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon where he was seen kissing Kangana Ranaut on screen.