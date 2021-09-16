Saif Ali Khan Tensed About His Children’s Marriage: Saif Ali Khan Tensed About His Children’s Marriage
Kapil asked Yami Gautam if there were only 20 people at your wedding or did you get married where only 20 people were present? Hearing this, Yami says that her mama was only 40 kilometers away from the place where she got married. Nani said the Kovid protocol should be followed.
Saif said this in his wedding guest list
After listening to Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan says, ‘When we (Kareena and I) got married, we also decided that only close family members would be invited. But there are at least 200 people in the Kapoor family.
Saif is worried about the marriage of 4 children
After this, Saif says that he has 4 children, so he is worried about his marriage from now on. He is very afraid of expensive marriage. He said, ‘I am very scared of expensive marriage and I have 4 children. I’m scared. ‘
Saif’s two marriages
He first married actress Amrita Singh in 1991, but divorced her in 2004. Amrita Sesef and Amrita had two children – Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan. In 2012, Saif married Kareena Kapoor. Saif has two children from him – sons Timur and Jeh.
