Saif Ali Khan Tensed About His Children’s Marriage: Saif Ali Khan Tensed About His Children’s Marriage

Recently, when the matter of marriage was revealed to Saif Ali Khan, he became tense and said something that made him smile. Saif is already worried about the marriage of his four children, Sarah, Ibrahim, Tamar and Jeh. The incident took place on the set of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Saif Ali Khan had recently arrived at ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for the promotion of his upcoming film ‘Ghost Police’. Yami was accompanied by Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandes. Here Kapil Sharma started talking about his marriage with Yami Gautam and in the meantime Saif made a revelation.



Kapil asked Yami Gautam if there were only 20 people at your wedding or did you get married where only 20 people were present? Hearing this, Yami says that her mama was only 40 kilometers away from the place where she got married. Nani said the Kovid protocol should be followed.



Saif said this in his wedding guest list

After listening to Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan says, ‘When we (Kareena and I) got married, we also decided that only close family members would be invited. But there are at least 200 people in the Kapoor family.



Saif is worried about the marriage of 4 children

After this, Saif says that he has 4 children, so he is worried about his marriage from now on. He is very afraid of expensive marriage. He said, ‘I am very scared of expensive marriage and I have 4 children. I’m scared. ‘



Saif’s two marriages

Please tell, whats the story of them big puppys ….. He first married actress Amrita Singh in 1991, but divorced her in 2004. Amrita Sesef and Amrita had two children – Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan. In 2012, Saif married Kareena Kapoor. Saif has two children from him – sons Timur and Jeh.