Saif Ali Khan Visits Karisma Kapoor Framed Picture: Karisma Kapoor Thanks Saif Ali Khan: Karisma Kapoor thanks Saif Ali Khan for the gift.

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, two sisters of the Kapoor family in the Bollywood industry, have a very good bond. Kareena Kapoor’s husband Saif Ali Khan also has a good relationship with Karisma Kapoor. Recently Saif Ali Khan has visited Karisma Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan has made his sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor in a photo frame. In this black and white picture, Kareena Kapoor is standing and Karisma Kapoor is seen sitting on a chair. Karisma Kapoor was very happy to receive this gift and she has expressed her happiness through social media.





Karisma Kapoor has shared a photo of a photo frame visited by Saif Ali Khan on her Instagram account. Karisma Kapoor wrote with the picture, ‘Saifu, thank you for this beautiful memory, look forward to putting it on the wall, would love.’

Kareena Kapoor had revealed in an interview to Simi Grewal, ‘When Karisma Kapoor was struggling, no one supported us. I saw my mother Babita and sister crying every night. My mother always stood behind us. I was very young at the time. I used to watch everything secretly. People used to prove Karisma Kapoor wrong. I consider all these things to be the worst phase of my life. All of this has made me stronger.