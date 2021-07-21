Saif Ali Khan wanted to change son Taimur’s name after controversy

New Delhi. One of the famous couples of Bollywood is actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor Saif Ali Khan. Loved the pair of both a lot. At the same time, his elder son Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most loved star kids. It is known that when Saif and Kareena named their eldest son Taimur, there was a lot of ruckus. Seeing the protests in the name of his son across the country, Saif had decided to change the name of Taimur. When she told this to Kareena, she did not agree to this at all. In an interview, actress Karisma Kapoor told her sister Kareena Kapoor’s reaction on this matter.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s reaction on changing her son’s name

In the interview, Karisma Kapoor told that Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had to face a lot of trolling for naming their son Taimur Ali Khan. Saif also asked Kareena to change the son’s name, but Kareena said that ‘this is her child’s personal matter’. Can’t take this matter personally. Kareena categorically refused to change the name of Taimur from Saif.

Kareena Kapoor Khan explained the meaning of Taimur

Regarding the name of son Taimur, Kareena Kapoor Khan had told that ‘she took the son’s name from Arabic. Which means iron. Saif liked hearing the name, so he named his son Taimur. Let us tell you that Timur was the name of a robber from Uzbekistan. Whose name was Taimur Lang. This is the same Timur who had done a lot of looting and riots in India in the 14th century.

Saif-Kareena’s younger son’s name

On 21 February 2021, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her second son. Whose name Saif and Kareena have named Jeh Ali Khan. The meaning of the word Jeh is auspiciousness, that is, a sign of positivity. Bebo has posted some pictures of her younger son on social media. However, the face of Bebo’s son is not visible properly in those pictures.