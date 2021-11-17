Saif Ali Khan wanted to work in Yash Chopra’s film, was out in the audition because of this

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan started his career with the film ‘Parampara’ released in the year 1993. Saif’s father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was a great person and was also a well-known cricketer. Apart from this, Saif’s mother Sharmila Tagore has also been a well-known actress of the film industry. Despite this, he had to struggle a lot. Once he had even reached Yash Chopra’s studio to audition for the film, but his role could not be found.

Saif himself mentioned this during an interview. He had told, ‘Once I went to Yash Chopra to audition. I will never forget that audition. He asked me to speak a few lines. Adi Chopra was holding a board and looking at it I had to read. It was written in it, ‘Incarnation of Devdas, now hold another role, man’. I was also very nervous seeing this because I had never used such lines and words before.

Saif further explains, ‘I had absolutely English accent too, so I had read it – Dev Saheb ki Aulad. Hearing this, he stopped me and said that this is not Dev Saheb, but Devdas is written. It got a little funny too. But as I expected, I did not get that role. It was also a very different time because no one wanted to send their kids to the movies at that time. I had worked in many ads before this as well. After that I got Parampara film and slowly went on working and got recognition.

Kareena had turned down the proposal: Kareena Kapoor had told in an interview, ‘Saif told me for the first time in Greece that he wanted to marry me. After this, for the second time he said the same thing in Ladakh that we should be together now. I refused Saif because I wanted us to take some time. Because I met him during the shooting of Tashan during that time. However, he accepted my point and we both spent some time together. After a long time, we decided to get married.