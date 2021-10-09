Saif Ali Khan wraps up the filming of Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh in the film Adipurush: The story of the much awaited film ‘Adipurush’ is based on ‘Ramayana’, in which Prabhas plays Adipurush and Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh.

Director Om Raut’s Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Adipurush’ have been declared the highest. The film has been in the news ever since. The much awaited film ‘Adipurush’ is based on the story of ‘Ramayana’, in which Prabhas plays the role of Adipurush and Saif Ali Khan Khan Lankesh. Saif Ali Khan has completed the shooting of the film.

After a few months of shooting, Saif Ali Khan completed the shooting of the role of Lankesh and celebrated by cutting a cake. Om Raut shared two photos on his Twitter handle on Saturday. In one picture, Saif Ali Khan raises his hand in a happy mood and Om Raut is clapping. The second picture is of Saif Ali Khan cutting a cake. Om Raut wrote in his post, ‘Lankesh has completed the work of the film. I had a lot of fun shooting with Saif Ali Khan.



The film ‘Adipurush’ will be released in several languages. The film is being made as a celebration of the victory of good over evil. The film manages to entertain as well as inform. The film will be released on August 11, 2022.

Notably, Saif Ali Khan has also acted in director Om Raut’s ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’. Speaking of work front, Saif Ali Khan had recently appeared in the film ‘Bhoot Police’. He was accompanied by Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandes in the film. He will also be seen working in ‘Hunter’ and ‘Bunty Aur Bubbly 2’.