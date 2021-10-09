Saif Ali Khan wraps up the filming of Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh in the film Adipurush: The story of the much awaited film ‘Adipurush’ is based on ‘Ramayana’, in which Prabhas plays Adipurush and Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh.
The film ‘Adipurush’ will be released in several languages. The film is being made as a celebration of the victory of good over evil. The film manages to entertain as well as inform. The film will be released on August 11, 2022.
Notably, Saif Ali Khan has also acted in director Om Raut’s ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’. Speaking of work front, Saif Ali Khan had recently appeared in the film ‘Bhoot Police’. He was accompanied by Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandes in the film. He will also be seen working in ‘Hunter’ and ‘Bunty Aur Bubbly 2’.
