Saif Ali Khan Wrote Note To Amrita Singh Before Going Married To Kareena Kapoor Sara Ali Khan Calls Him After It

Saif Ali Khan had told that he had written a letter to his first wife Amrita Singh before tying the knot with Kareena Kapoor.

Bollywood’s famous actor Saif Ali Khan has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Saif Ali Khan married actress Amrita Singh in the year 1991, but after the ups and downs in the marriage, both of them decided to separate in the year 2004. After Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan tied the knot with actress Kareena Kapoor in the year 2012. But before marrying the actress, Saif Ali Khan wrote a note to Amrita Singh.

This thing related to Amrita Singh was revealed by Saif Ali Khan himself in ‘Koffee with Karan’. Recalling the moments of his marriage to Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan told that he had written a letter to his first wife. Regarding this, the actor had said, “I was about to tie the knot with Kareena. But for some reason I wrote a note to Amrita before moving forward in life.”

Talking about that letter, Saif Ali Khan had further said, “I wrote in that note, ‘This is starting a new chapter and we have a past of our own. On the lines of best wishes, I wish for both of us too. But before sending this note to Amrita Singh, I sent it to Kareena and asked her to read it.”

Saif Ali Khan also shared the reaction of Kareena Kapoor on this. He said, “I asked Kareena that if this note is true then I should forward it and she also said that it is really well written. I sent it and shortly after Sara called me and said, ‘You know I would have come to the wedding at any cost. But now I will attend the wedding with all my heart.”

Let us tell you that Saif Ali Khan had called the divorce from Amrita Singh the worst thing in the world. He had said, “It was something that I still think about, I wish it was a little different. I don’t think I will ever be able to get back to normal with this thing. Here are some things that can never be fixed.”