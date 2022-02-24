Saif Ali Khan’s first look from ‘Vikram Vedha’ released, Hrithik Roshan wrote this caption! Saif Ali Khan’s first look from ‘Vikram Vedha’ released, Hrithik Roshan wrote such a big deal!

Posted by Hrithik

“Working with Vikram, a fine actor and a colleague I have admired over the years, is going to be an experience I will cherish. Can’t wait!” It has been well received.

Posted by Hrithik a while back

In January, Hrithik shared his look as Vedha on social media. Wearing a black kurta, black sunglasses and a blood-stained face, Hrithik stunned his fans with his first look as Vedha.

workfront

Hrithik captioned it while dropping his look. On the workfront, Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan are busy with their respective films. Hrithik Roshan is busy with Fighter and actress Deepika Padukone is going to be seen with him in this film and its shooting is going on continuously.

will be part of Adipurush

Talk about Saif Ali Khan, he will be a part of Adipurush very soon and Prabhas is going to be seen with him in this film. Saif Ali Khan will do a blast in the negative role and will play the character of Ravana.

film budget

The budget of the film is huge and will be nothing less than a surprise package for the fans. Talking about Vikram Vedha, the release date of this film is yet to be announced.