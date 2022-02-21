Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan’s first picture with his four children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh | First picture of Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Ibrahim, Jeh and Taimur

6 seconds ago
Saif Ali Khan’s first picture with his four children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh | First picture of Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Ibrahim, Jeh and Taimur
Sara had a coffee debut with Abba

Sara Ali Khan made her debut with Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan along with her father, Saif Ali Khan. Yes, Sara was introduced to the audience for the first time through this show on screen. His film Kedarnath was released after this. Saif Ali Khan has already told in Koffee with Karan that if a guy has money then he can date Sara Ali Khan. His only demand is that the boy should have money because his daughter is high maintenance.

Saif Ali Khan gave the offer

Sara Ali Khan was supposed to make her film debut with Kedarnath in 2017. But when this film got stuck, Saif Ali Khan was also worried for him. Because like a good father, he could not see his daughter getting upset. When Saif did not see Sara’s troubles, he offered her his film Jawaani Jaaneman.

Sarah's decisions are very personal

Although both Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are actors, Saif never interferes in Sara’s career. Unless Sara Ali Khan herself asks him for any advice. Sara says that she has her father’s mind inside her and hence she takes her decisions very carefully.

Ibrahim's film career worries

Talking about Ibrahim, when Saif was asked about Ibrahim’s debut in an interview, Saif said that he should debut and come in films. He looks better than me and is a heart-wrenching boy.

Assisting Karan Johar

Saif believes that all his children will do well in films, films are in his blood. But talking about Ibrahim’s studies, Saif said that Ibrahim should first finish college and then focus on career. Now Ibrahim has completed his studies and is currently assisting Karan Johar in his film Rocky and Rani Ki love story.

step towards acting

Significantly, Ibrahim Ali Khan is very interested in cricket and he is often seen playing cricket. Saif believes that whatever his son does, he will fully support him in his decision. But now it is believed that after assisting Karan Johar in his film, Ibrahim’s next step will be towards acting.

Taimur's devils

Now it is the turn of the little Nawab Taimur. In an interview, Saif Ali Khan told that Kareena does not show much strictness with Taimur and now Taimur is taking advantage of this. Last year, even though the school went online, Taimur had already started living the life of not going to school.

love and anger

Saif Ali Khan also told that if someone tells Taimur no, he says that you are dirty, I do not love you, I will break your head. I don’t understand where he is learning all these things from.

Nawabzade is Taimur

In an interview given to a TV channel, Saif told that Taimur does not like to listen to anything now because his every demand is fulfilled. I didn’t ask him for anything and he got angry.

children have attained stardom

Talking on stardom, Saif has told that he fears for himself, Akshay, Salman, everyone’s children. He thinks that how will everyone be able to become all the stars and superstars. However, all three children of Saif Ali Khan are already superstars. After Taimur, now Jeh’s fan clubs have also been formed and the fans are just waiting for his pictures.

