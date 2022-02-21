Entertainment

Saif-Kareena celebrated son Jeh's first birthday, Pataudi Begum shared picture of both sons playing

Saif-Kareena celebrated son Jeh’s first birthday, Pataudi Begum shared picture of both sons playing
Saif-Kareena celebrated son Jeh’s first birthday, Pataudi Begum shared picture of both sons playing

Saif-Kareena celebrated son Jeh’s first birthday, Pataudi Begum shared picture of both sons playing

Saif-Kareena celebrated son Jeh’s first birthday, Pataudi Begum shared picture of both sons playing

Saif Kareena’s son Jahangir Ali Khan turns one year old today. On this special occasion, Kareena has made a special post wishing her son.

Jahangir Ali Khan, the younger Nawab of Bollywood’s royal couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has turned a year older today. On the first birthday of the son, Kareena Kapoor Khan has wished him through a special Instagram post.

Jeh was born on February 21, 2021. In the picture, Jeh is seen playing with his elder brother Taimur Ali Khan. Both Taimur and Jeh are seen crawling in the house. Describing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Brother, wait for me I am one year old today ️Let’s explore the world together… Of course Amma is following us everywhere… to eternity and beyond. ,

As soon as Kareena Kapoor shared these pictures, her friends and fans lined up comments on the post. “Happy Birthday Jeh,” wrote Dia Mirza, commented Amrita Arora, with a “Jeh Baba” heart emoji. Neha Dhupia wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Jeh! Lots of love.”

Saif’s elder sister Saba Ali Khan also posted a cute comment for the baby. “Happy Birthday Jeh Jaan! I love you. Always. And Tim too”. Karisma Kapoor shared a picture with Jeh and wrote, “Happy first birthday Jay baba love you most our bundle of joy #babyJ #happybirthday #familyfirst.”

Fans praised Jeh and Taimur’s comments fiercely. Some called him cute and some sent blessings. One fan wrote, ‘Happy birthday Jehangir, may you get all the happiness in the world.

Let us tell you that on February 21, Kareena welcomed her second child, Jeh Ali Khan. The actor has penned down her experience of being a mother to two children (Taimur is her eldest son) in a book titled Pregnancy Bible by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Recalling her second pregnancy period, Kareena said, “This pregnancy was extremely difficult as compared to Taimur, who was a breeze. I loved it, enjoyed it and it gave me immense courage. But this was different. I’ve had matches where I’d sit and think, ‘I don’t think I can do this, I don’t think anything is going to be okay.

Kareena had said in a live chat with Karan Johar, “It was Kovid time. With all the safety protocols in place, we were able to shoot a lot. It kept me alive, happy in times that were so difficult. There was a constant fear of what was going to happen, what would happen to my child if I got covid. The last months were quite mentally disturbing, wanted to get out and work but still…”

On the work front, Kareena is waiting for the release of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.


