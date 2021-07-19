Saif wanted son Taimur to get him done from film promotion to ad shoot, Kareena said- ‘Don’t be cheap’

New Delhi. Talking about the famous couples of Bollywood, the first name in it comes from actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor Saif Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena often remain in the headlines. For a long time, both were in discussions about the name of their second son Jeh. It would not be wrong to say that both the children of Saif-Kareena are quite famous and are paparazzi’s favourites. At the same time, there was a time when Saif Ali Khan was advised by some of his producers to get Taimur to promote the film. To which Kareena’s reaction was something like this.

Taimur Ali Khan wanted to promote films

Actually, this thing is from the year 2018. When Saif Ali Khan revealed this while talking to RJ Siddhartha Kannan. Saif had told that ‘Any producer he works with, he jokingly tells him can we take him? with white hair. Saif had kept salt and pepper balls in the film market. At the same time, he wanted Taimur to wear a rubber band for Kaalakaandi. Not only this, Saif told that he wanted Taimur to wear a Naga Sadhu wig in Hunter.

Kareena Kapoor furious at husband Saif

Describing Kareena’s reaction on getting Taimur to promote the film, Saif said that he had a lot of debate with Kareena about this. Kareena told him not to be so cheap. You cannot sell your son.’ Responding to which Saif said, ‘Why can’t you sell? Let’s sell it. Saif told that he told Kareena that he can get Taimur to work in the advertisement of nappy. He will also get good prices. Then give cash for studies. Not only this, Saif even said that he is already giving him money. Then he will spend his money on himself.

Will keep younger son Jeh away from media

Saif also said about Taimur’s work that ‘if he does add, he will spend the money he gets on his holidays in Switzerland. Kareena was completely shocked to hear this. Let us tell you that Taimur is very much dominated on social media. His popularity is not hidden from anyone. This is the reason why Kareena and Saif have decided that they will keep their younger son Jeh away from the media.

