Saif wraps up shooting for the second round of the remake of Tamil film Vikram Vedha

The filming of the second round of the Hindi film, to be made on the Tamil film Vikram Vedha, concluded in Lucknow. In this 19-day schedule, some action sequences were filmed on Saif Ali Khan. The film is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film. It stars Rithvik Roshan and Radhika Apte in lead roles along with Saif Ali Khan. The writer-director of the original Tamil film, Pushkar-Gayatri, is writing-directing the film. Produced by Reliance Entertainment and T-Series, the film will release on September 30.

New world set up in Filmcity for Deepika-Prabhas film

The Nag Ashwin directorial starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in the lead roles wrapped up at Ramoji Filmcity in Hyderabad. During this a different world was established in Film City. Many important scenes on Deepika Padukone and Prabhas were shot on this set. This is the first film between Deepika and Prabhas. Director Nag Ashwin Reddy won the National Award for his 2018 release in Telugu film Mahanati, which was based on the life of actress Savitri. The film is being produced by Savitri maker Vyjayanthi Movies.

Mahesh Bhatt’s rivalry Hi Sahi web series will be shown from January 13

Ranjish Hi Sahi Sahi, a web series written by Mahesh Bhatt and Pushpdeep Bhardwaj, will be shown on Voot Select from January 13. Set in the 70s, the series is the story of an extramarital affair of a film director named Shankar. Tahir Raj Bhasin is playing the role of Shankar in the series. Amrita Puri will be seen in the role of Shankar’s wife while Amala Pal will be seen as Shankar’s girlfriend. This web series is being produced jointly by Mahesh Bhatt’s brother Mukesh Bhatt and Jio Studios.

Sonu Nigam, Ekta Kapoor, Prem Chopra announce virus infection

Veteran singer and actor Sonu Nigam, producer Ekta Kapoor, actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma publicly announced that they were infected with the corona virus. On January 3, Ekta Kapoor told through social media that she was going into 14-day confinement due to virus infection. Kapoor also said that he is completely healthy. He appealed that the people who came in contact with him in the past should get themselves tested. The announcement of the same effect was also made by Sonu Nigam along with Prem Chopra and his wife Uma and many other film-infected filmgoers.