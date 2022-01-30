SAIL RECRUITMENT 2022: SAIL RECRUITMENT 2022: OPPORTUNITY FOR DOCTOR POSITION WITH EXAMINATION, Salary up to Rs.
All certificates and documents proving eligibility for SAIL Recruitment 2022 will be verified only during the walk-in interview during the document verification process and any candidate who does not meet the eligibility criteria will not be allowed to appear for the interview. Below you can check important information about educational qualifications, vacancy details and selection process. In addition, a direct link to the Cell Recruitment 2022 notification can be seen below.
Cell Vacancy 2022 Details: See vacancy details here
Super Specialist: 1 post
Expert: 7 posts
General Duty Medical Officer: 6 posts
Total number of vacancies – 14 posts
Find out who can apply
MBBS degree from a recognized university or institution. Doctors who are registered with the State Medical Council / Medical Council of India or have a valid Practitioner License can apply for these posts.
Selection process
Only eligible candidates will be allowed to attend the interview by the Document Verification Committee. For the final selection, a merit list will be created in descending order for each subject and category based on the total marks obtained in the interview.
Find out how much you will get paid
Super Specialist: Up to Rs 2 Lakh (per month)
Specialist: PG Diploma – Rs. 90000 and PG Degree – Rs. 120000 (per month)
General Duty Medical Officer: Bhilai up to Rs. 70,000 and Mines – up to Rs. 77000
Cell Recruitment 2022 Notification
