Saily Kamble recorded her first Marathi song

Indian Idol 12 second runner-up Saily Kamble has recorded her first single. His pictures have come out of a recording studio that is going viral on the internet.

Saylee recorded a song for the Marathi film ‘Kolhapur Diaries’ at Ajivasan Studios in Juhu. The film is a remake of the Malayalam film Angamali Diaries. The song is composed by Avadhut Gupte. The film is directed by Joe Rajan.



People are congratulating on the photo

Film critic Taran Adarsh ​​shared the photos from his Twitter account. Fans are congratulating Saylee a lot after seeing her now. At the same time, the singer said, ‘I consider myself lucky that this song fell into my bag, even after winning the runner-up trophy the next day. I got a call from Joe Saran and sang a song for Avadhut Gupte, one of my favorite musicians.

Excellent texture in sound

Filmmaker Joe Rajan said, “Saylee’s voice has a great texture and that’s what attracted me to her for singing. I have been watching her journey in reality shows and more importantly, a girl from Maharashtra is singing her first song in Marathi.

The musician told Saily Talent House

Musician Avadhut Gupte said, “Sayali is a talent house. When director Joanne called me and told me that she was going to sing, I was very happy because she is known as a Marathi girl. Saylee also amazed us all with her amazing voice.

