Saily Kamble recorded her first Marathi song
People are congratulating on the photo
Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the photos from his Twitter account. Fans are congratulating Saylee a lot after seeing her now. At the same time, the singer said, ‘I consider myself lucky that this song fell into my bag, even after winning the runner-up trophy the next day. I got a call from Joe Saran and sang a song for Avadhut Gupte, one of my favorite musicians.
Excellent texture in sound
Filmmaker Joe Rajan said, “Saylee’s voice has a great texture and that’s what attracted me to her for singing. I have been watching her journey in reality shows and more importantly, a girl from Maharashtra is singing her first song in Marathi.
The musician told Saily Talent House
Musician Avadhut Gupte said, “Sayali is a talent house. When director Joanne called me and told me that she was going to sing, I was very happy because she is known as a Marathi girl. Saylee also amazed us all with her amazing voice.
#Saily #Kamble #recorded #Marathi #song
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.