Saina Nehwal Out From India Open Badminton Tournament Lost to 111th Ranking Shuttler Malvika Bansod PV Sindhu Reaches To Quarter Final

Indian badminton participant Saina Nehwal, who returned to the courtroom after a very long time from the India Open match, was a sufferer of a upset within the second spherical. PV Sindhu has made it to the quarter-finals.

These gamers had been out due to Corona

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu has made it to the quarterfinals of the India Open badminton match. On the identical time, HS Prannoy has additionally reached the last-8. Former champion and 2012 London Olympics bronze medalist Saina Nehwal has change into a sufferer of an upset. Saina was knocked out of the match by Malvika Bansod, ranked 111, 21-17, 21-9 on the planet rankings.

Saina Nehwal returned to the badminton courtroom after a very long time on this match. However the begin of the brand new 12 months didn’t go properly for them. Saina had bought into the second spherical due to the retired harm of Czech Republic’s Tereja Swabikova within the first spherical. However she couldn’t progress from the second spherical and was eradicated from the match.

It is a large win for Malvika Bansod. It took her 34 minutes to beat the previous world primary and at present ranked nineteenth. Earlier, high seed Sindhu beat compatriot Ira Sharma 21-10, 21-10. She is going to now face Ashmita Chaliha, who defeated Yaele Hoyau 21-17, 21-14 within the quarterfinals.

Ashmita has upset the fifth seed Russian shuttler within the match within the first spherical. Now in such a state of affairs, she will be able to additionally current a tricky problem in entrance of PV Sindhu.

Malvika Bansod will now face India’s Akarshi Kashyap. Akarshi defeated compatriot Keura Mopatin 21-10, 21-10. Prannoy bought a walkover as Mithun Manjunath withdrew from the match due to being Corona optimistic.

On the identical time, within the males’s part, high seed Kidambi Srikanth, doubles gamers Ashwini Ponnappa, Ritika Rahul Thakar, Trisa Jolly, Simon Aman Singh and Khushi Gupta withdrew after being discovered corona optimistic. Prannoy will face the winner of the match between Lakshya Sen and Felix Bustet of Sweden.

However, shuttler Sameer Verma’s marketing campaign additionally got here to an finish within the second spherical, who left the match towards Canada’s Bren Yang halfway due to a hamstring pressure. So with Sameer Verma’s exit, India’s hopes now relaxation on third seed Lakshya Sen and eighth seed HS Prannoy.