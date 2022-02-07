Saina Nehwal To Vinesh Phogat Famous Sportsperson Found Valentine Within Their Sports Love Stories Special of Valentine Week 2022

Saina Nehwal To Vinesh Phogat Famous Love Stories of Same Sports: From star shuttler Saina Nehwal to star wrestler Vinesh Phogat, there were many such star players who chose their partner in their own sport. The list includes the names of many Olympic medalists.

Saina Nehwal To Vinesh Phogat Famous Love Stories of Same Sports: From star shuttler Saina Nehwal to star wrestler Vinesh Phogat, there were many such star players who chose their partner in their own sport. The list includes the names of many Olympic medalists.

Valentines week has started from today. This week is celebrated from 7th February to 14th February. At the beginning of this week of love, today we will talk about the celebrities of the sports world who chose their valentines in their own game and later made them their companions. Many big names are included in this list from Saina Nehwal to Vinesh Phogat.

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap

India’s two legendary shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap first met during a training camp in the year 1997. Gradually their meeting increased and as time progressed, both of them started dating each other. But in the initial days, both of them kept it a secret even from their family and friends. When the relationship of both of them became about 20 years old, after that both of them got married in 2018.

Parupalli was also seen as Saina’s coach and instructor on several tours post marriage. Saina Nehwal won the bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics. He won gold medal in 2010 and 2018 Commonwealth Games. She has also won bronze in the 2014 and 2018 Asian Games. Her husband Parupalli Kashyap has also received the Arjuna Award.

Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari

The story of Indian archers Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari is also no less than a romantic anecdote. The two archers, who studied together at the Tata Academy in Jamshedpur, first met in 2008. As the relationship progressed, many problems also started to arise between the two, the biggest reason was the language barrier.

In the year 2017, once again the closeness between the two increased. The two got engaged in 2018 and planned to get married after the Tokyo Olympics. But when the Olympics were postponed for a year due to Corona, both of them got married in a private ceremony.

Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat

Mahavir Phogat’s youngest daughter Sangeeta Phogat and Tocto Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia got married in late 2020. The two met during a wrestling camp in Sonipat a few years back. Both of them had planned to get married after the Tokyo Olympics 2020, but due to Corona, the Olympics had been postponed by a year, so both of them decided to get married in the last months of 2020.

Vinesh Phogat and Somveer Rathi

Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who won the gold medal in the Jakarta Asian Games, was proposed in Bollywood style by Greco-Roman wrestler Somvir Rathi. Somvir proposed Phogat at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport when Vinesh was returning from Jakarta. The special thing is that Vinesh’s birthday was also on the same day. After this, both of them tied the knot with each other in December 2018.

Sakshi Malik and Satyavart Kadian

Another love story started on the wrestling mat. This was the story of Rio Olympics bronze medalist Sakshi Malik and heavyweight wrestler Satyavart Kadian. Both also studied in the same school. Satyavart once told the Indian Express that he used to see Sakshi in school but never spoke.

It was here that Kadian respected Sakshi a lot since her school days, as she was a champion. Satyavart could not qualify for the 2016 Olympics but Sakshi went on to win a bronze medal. After this, both of them got married in 2017.

Pullela Gopichand and PVV Lakshmi

Dronacharya awardee coach who trained star shuttlers like Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu and PVV Lakshmi, wife of former All England badminton champion Pullela Gopichand, has also been an Indian shuttler. Lakshmi was the first Indian female shuttler to participate in the 1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atlanta Olympics. In 2002, he married Pullela Gopichand.

Anju Bobby George and Robert Bobby George

Another big name in this list is Anju Bobby George. Former National Champion Anju is also known as the Athletics Queen of India. He gave his heart to the triple jump athlete and the first Indian world champion Robert Bobby George. In April 2000, both of them also tied the knot. In the 2003 Paris Olympics, Anju had confessed in front of everyone that despite the injury, she was able to participate here thanks to her husband and coach Robert.

Heena Sidhu and Ronak Pandit

Heena Sidhu, the first Indian shooter to win a gold medal in the 2010 and 2018 Commonwealth Games and a gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol final of the ISSF World Cup, also chose her partner in her sport. Heena gave her heart to Ronak Pandit, who won the silver medal at the 2006 Commonwealth Games. After this, both of them got married in 2017.