Sainik School Admission: AISSEE 2022: Sainik School Entrance Exam Postponed, More than 8,000 Students Apply, See Updates

Highlights Troopers postponed faculty entrance exams.

The doorway check was scheduled for January 16.

A brand new examination date shall be introduced quickly.

Soldier School Admission 2022: All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) has been postponed. The All India Sainik School Entrance Examination for the session 2022-2023 (All India Sainik School Entrance Examination) was to be held on sixteenth January. It has been determined to postpone it because of the rising prevalence of G corona virus outbreak. About eight thousand college students had been anticipated to take a seat for this examination.



Capt. Manoj Kumar Pandey Uttar Pradesh Sainik School’s entrance examination in January at varied facilities within the state has been canceled until additional orders. In accordance with the knowledge given by Colonel Rajesh Raghav, Principal, UP Sainik School, Sarojininagar, the doorway examination for sophistication sixth and ninth was to be held on January 16.

In accordance with a report, about 8,000 college students had utilized for the doorway check in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Kanpur. Examinations have been postponed until additional orders for the security of candidates and dutiful lecturers. At the moment, the Nationwide Testing Company (NTA) has not issued any new directions concerning this check. However now it’s anticipated that the examinations shall be held solely after the situation of Kovid-19 improves. Students are suggested to control the official web site aissee.nta.nic.in for the newest updates.

Sainik Faculties are residential English medium faculties affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Schooling (CBSE) and permit cadets to affix Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Khadakwasla (Pune), Nationwide Protection Academy (NDA) and different coaching academies for officers. It offers admission on the degree of sophistication 6 and sophistication ninth.

Exam pattern

The doorway examination for sophistication 6 shall be of 150 minutes period from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. On the identical time, the doorway examination for sophistication ninth shall be of 180 minutes period and can run from 2 to five pm. The examination shall be in pen paper mode with a number of selection questions. The doorway check for each the lessons will consist of fifty questions in Arithmetic, 25 questions in Intelligence, Language and Basic Data. There shall be 125 questions within the paper of 300 marks within the entrance examination of sophistication sixth. There shall be a complete of 150 questions within the 400 mark paper within the ninth examination.

On-line polytechnic examination

Contemplating the danger of corona an infection, it has been determined to conduct semester examination of polytechnic on-line. In accordance with the knowledge given by Sunil Sonkar, Secretary, Council for Technical Schooling, it has been determined to conduct the proposed examination offline from January 20. Preparations had been additionally full. In the meantime, in view of the rising corona an infection, it has been determined to take the examination on-line. Students will be capable of take the examination through cellular or laptop computer.

Information on Covid-19 and Omicron varieties within the nation

Within the final 24 hours, 2,68,833 new circumstances of Kovid-19 have been detected within the nation, bringing the entire variety of infections to three,68,50,962, based on the Union Well being Ministry on Saturday. There are additionally 6041 circumstances of omicron, a type of corona virus. One other 402 folks died from the an infection, bringing the dying toll to 4,85,752. The dying price is 1.32 p.c. On the identical time, 3,49,47,390 folks have been cured to this point. Up to now 156.02 crore doses of vaccine have been given within the nation.