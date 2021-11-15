Sainik School Jobs: Sainik School Bharati 2021: Vacancies for many posts including salary under TGT, 7th CPC, Opportunity for 10th.

Highlights Soldier School Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Recruitment for several posts including TGT.

According to the 7th pay commission you will get a good salary.

Soldier School Recruitment 2021, Government Jobs 2021: There is good news for candidates preparing for teacher recruitment. Sainik School TGT Teacher Recruitment Notification has been published. Recruitment for TGT Posts (TGT Jobs) for Sainik School Chittorgarh. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Saints School Chittorgarh, sschittorgarh.com.



A total of 20 vacancies for TGT and general staff posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Eligible candidates can apply after 21 days (before November 30) following the notification published in Employment News. After appointment, candidates will be paid on the basis of 7th Pay Commission (7th Pay Commission). The direct link of Sainik School Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (Soldier School Vacancy 2021 Details)

TGT (Social Science) – 01 post

TGT (Mathematics) – 01 term

General Staff – 17 posts

PES or PTI cum Matron – 01 post

Also read: UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021: Application for the post of Junior Engineer in Electrical Department has started

Educational Qualification

TGT (Social Sciences) – Political Science, Economics, Sociology or History with Geography with at least 50% marks from any recognized University or Institution. Must have passed BEd and CTET in Social Sciences.

TGT (Maths) – Degree in Mathematics, B.Ed and CTET with at least 50% marks.

General Staff and PES or PTI cum Matron – 10th (Matric) pass from any recognized board. Besides, good knowledge of Hindi and English language is required.

Age range

Candidates in the age group of 21 to 35 years can apply for the post of TGT and PES or PTI on 01 November 2021. The minimum age for the post of General Staff is 18 years and the maximum is 50 years.

Also read: Metro Rail Jobs: GMRC Recruitment for Multiple Posts, Salary up to Rs 2.6 Lakh, see full details

Pay scale

Sainik School TGT – Rs 44,900 (7th CPC)

General Staff (Regular) – Rs.18000 (Salary Level – 1)

General Staff (Contract) – Rs. 12000

PES or PTI – Rs.15000

Soldier School Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website