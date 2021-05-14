Sainik School Nalanda Recruitment 2021 for Matron and General Employee Posts, Salary upto 20,000/-





Sainik School Nalanda Recruitment 2021: Sainik School, Nalanda has launched a notification for recruitment to the publish of General Employee (Sweeper) and PEM/PTI cum Matron. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts on or earlier than 11 June 2021.

Essential Dates:

Final Date for submission of software: 11 June 2021

Sainik School Nalanda Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

General Employee (Sweeper)- 1 Publish

PEM/ PTI cum Matron – 1 Publish

Sainik School Nalanda Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification: Candidates holding 10th go qualification from a acknowledged Board.

Sainik School Nalanda Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – 18 to 50 years

Sainik School Nalanda Recruitment 2021 Salary – Remuneration of Rs.20,000/- per thirty days

Tips on how to apply for Sainik School Nalanda Recruitment 2021

candidates might apply by submitting the purposes together with the self-attested copies of paperwork together with an unstamped self-addressed envelope and a non-refundable demand draft for Rs. 500/- for the publish of General Employee (Sweeper), drawn within the favour of the Principal, Sainik School Nalanda Payable at SBI, VIMS Pawapuri ought to attain the Principal, Sainik School Nalanda, Vill-Naland, PO – Pawapuri, Dist- Nalanda, State – Bihar, Pin code – 80315 on or earlier than 11 June 2021.

