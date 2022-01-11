Sainik school news: Sainik School: 100 new Sainik schools will give girls the opportunity to serve the country, find out how many schools there are now? – 100 new soldiers will give school girls the opportunity to join the armed forces

Sainik school information: Sainik School: 100 new Sainik schools will give girls the opportunity to serve the nation, find out how many schools there are now? – 100 new soldiers will give school girls the opportunity to join the armed forces

Highlights Girls will get opportunity to serve the nation from Navin Sainik School – Rajnath Singh.

In October 2021, 100 new navy schools had been permitted for affiliation.

Soldier School: The Indian authorities is making ready to open 100 new navy schools throughout the nation. Protection Minister Rajnath Singh stated in a web based convention on Saturday that the authorities’s choice to arrange 100 new navy schools would give college students the opportunity to join the armed forces and contribute to nationwide safety. In October 2021, 100 authorities and personal schools underneath the Ministry of Protection had been permitted for affiliation with the Sainik School Society.



An official assertion launched in October stated that from the educational 12 months 2022-23, 1000’s of scholars are anticipated to enroll in the sixth grade in 100 such affiliated schools. Allow us to inform you that at current there are a complete of 33 navy schools in the nation, during which solely 3,000 college students of sophistication VI can get admission. The federal government is inviting proposals from authorities and personal schools, NGOs to apply for affiliation of current or new schools in the Sainik School Society.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2022: Deadline for Delhi Nursery Admission prolonged due to Kovid-19

The choice to arrange a new navy school will encourage girls to understand their dream of serving the nation, Protection Minister Rajnath Singh stated on Saturday. He stated the Division of Protection and the Sainik School Society ought to create a community to kind all Sainik schools based mostly on their efficiency and audit. He stated that this might encourage wholesome competitors in schools, in addition to encourage the launch of new initiatives.

“High quality schooling ranks fourth amongst the 17 Sustainable Growth Targets adopted by the United Nations. There are many different targets underneath ‘high quality schooling’. Now we have a robust political dedication to obtain these targets,” he stated. He stated, “Many schemes like Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan are being carried out. Institution of 100 new Sainik schools is one other essential step in that route.”

CLAT 2022: Registration for the Widespread Legislation Entrance Examination begins, this 12 months the examination will be held twice, study how to apply

He stated, “Right this moment, our nation is quickly transferring in the direction of self-reliance in each subject. Public-personal partnerships are reaching new heights in the areas of protection, well being, transport, trade and transportation. Schooling is the sector. That is potential solely when there is powerful cooperation between the protection, schooling and the personal sector. “

(Info taken from the language for information)