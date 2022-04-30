Education

Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for TGT and other posts in Sainik School, how to apply – Govt.

Sainik School Jhunjhunu has invited applications for TGT and other posts. This is a great opportunity for people looking for a government job. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on ssjhunjhunu.com by downloading the application form from the official website of Sainik School Jhunjhunu. The deadline to apply for these positions is May 21, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, 12 posts in the organization will be filled. Below is all the information about the vacancies. Interested candidates are advised to apply only after reading each piece of information.

Vacancy details

TGT (General Science) (Regular): 1 post
TGT (Social Science) (Regular): 1 post
TGT (English) (Regular): 2 posts
Art Master (Contract): 1 post
Music Teacher (Contract): 1 post
Counselor (contract): s1 post
Office Superintendent (Contract): 1 post
UDC (Contract): 1 post
LDC (Contract): 1 post
Driver (Contract): 1 post
Ward Boy (Contract): 1 seat

Eligibility
Interested candidates can check the eligibility given in the recruitment notification by clicking on the direct link given below.
Notice

That would be the choice
Only selected candidates who meet the eligibility criteria on the basis of essential qualifications will be called for written test, skill test and interview (if applicable). After the written test, skills test and interview will be conducted (where applicable).

Here is the application fee
The application fee for general and OBC candidates is Rs. 500 and for SC / ST Rs. Is 250. The application fee will be paid by cross demand draft. The draft should be drawn by SBI in the name of the Headmaster, Sainik School Jhunjhunu which is payable at SBI Collectorate Branch Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) (Branch Code No. 32040).

Apply like this
To apply, candidates should go to the official website ssjhunjhunu.com and download the application and send it to the headmaster, Sainik School Jhunjhunu in the name of SBI Collector Branch – Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) (Branch Code No. 32040).

