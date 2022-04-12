Sainik School Recruitment: Apply for various posts of Sainik School teachers and non-teaching staff till this date.
Vacancy details
Master of Arts (1)
Bandmaster (1)
Counselor (1, reserved for women candidates)
Nursing Sister (1, reserved for women candidates)
Matron with PEM / PTI (1, reserved for women candidates)
General Staff (Mother, Sister) (2, Reserved for Women Candidates)
General Staff (7)
Age limit
The age limit for Art Master, Band Master and Counselor posts is 21-35 years and for the remaining posts 18 to 50 years.
Selection process
Selection will be based on written test and skills test. Only selected candidates will be called for the test, the official statement said.
Apply like this
Application form is available at sainikschoolnalanda.edu.in. The application fee is Rs.500 / – for general and OBC category candidates and Rs.300 / – for SC / ST candidates. Candidates can send the application and demand draft of the fee along with the documents to the address ‘Headmaster, Sainik School Nalanda, Gaon-Nanand, Po-Pavapuri, District-Nalanda, State-Bihar, PIN-803115’. Fee payment can also be done offline.
