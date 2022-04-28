Sainik School Recruitment: Recruitment for the post of Mess Manager in Sainik School, this will be the salary

There are vacancies in Sainik School for people looking for a government job (government job 2022). Sainik School in Purulia, West Bengal has invited applications for the post of Mess Manager. This is a great job opportunity for candidates with experience in the field of catering. The application process for this recruitment is underway. The deadline to apply is May 6, 2022. If you want to apply for this vacancy, read the information given below carefully.The candidate selected for this vacant post will be paid a salary of Rs.29,200 to Rs.92,300 per month as per 5th pay scale.

Eligibility

The minimum educational qualification of the candidate applying should be Matriculation or its equivalent. Also, those with at least 5 years of experience running an independent catering business in civil, defense services or any other similar organization can apply. Also eligible to apply is a diploma or degree in catering from a recognized institution and a junior commissioner officer in the catering trade or equivalent or with more than five years of catering experience.

Age limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 50 years on 1st April, 2022.

Application fee

The application fee for general and OBC category candidates is Rs.400 / – while for SC and ST category candidates is Rs.200 / -.

Apply like this

To apply, the candidate has to go to the school’s website www.sainikschoolpurulia.com, download the hard copy of the application, fill it and send it to the headmaster, Sainik School Purulia. Candidates whose applications will be shortlisted will be called for testing or interview.