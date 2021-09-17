‘Saint-Narcis’ Review: A Classic Romance Between Twin Flames

Canadian filmmaker Bruce LaBruce is best known for his provocative spin on modern sexuality, but his latest is a quasi-classical affair. The melodrama “Saint-Narcisse” presents an interpretation of the Greek myth of Narcissus, the handsome youth who pines after his own reflection. Of course, it’s 1970s pornography mythology; Incest and Catholic perversion abound.

Felix-Antoine Duval plays twins, Dominique and Daniel, who were separated at birth. 1972 In Quebec, adult Dominic receives a letter from Beatrice (Tania Contoyani), the mother he assumed to be dead. He searches for his forest hideaway, where the witch, the lesbian Beatrice, explains his lifelong absence. She doesn’t mention whether Dominic had siblings—a curious omission, given that Dominic has seen a doppelgnger in his travels.