‘Saint-Narcis’ Review: A Classic Romance Between Twin Flames
Canadian filmmaker Bruce LaBruce is best known for his provocative spin on modern sexuality, but his latest is a quasi-classical affair. The melodrama “Saint-Narcisse” presents an interpretation of the Greek myth of Narcissus, the handsome youth who pines after his own reflection. Of course, it’s 1970s pornography mythology; Incest and Catholic perversion abound.
Felix-Antoine Duval plays twins, Dominique and Daniel, who were separated at birth. 1972 In Quebec, adult Dominic receives a letter from Beatrice (Tania Contoyani), the mother he assumed to be dead. He searches for his forest hideaway, where the witch, the lesbian Beatrice, explains his lifelong absence. She doesn’t mention whether Dominic had siblings—a curious omission, given that Dominic has seen a doppelgnger in his travels.
Dominic finds his twin brother in a monastery, where Daniel is the petulant victim of a perverted priest. Dominic pursues his sequestered reflection, and when their eyes first meet, it is love and lust at first sight. Dominic is determined to save his brother-lover from the clutches of his filthy father, so that they can return to the sanctuary of their gay earth mother.
“Saint-Narcis” is a beautifully produced film with honest performances, superb cinematography and a classical score. The chaotic energy oozes out in moments of extreme emphasis – when the music swells too loudly, when the dialogue comments on the subjects too closely. But for the most part, LaBruce tries to maintain allegiance to the idea that the best of the camp are performed straight away. If pretending to be entertainment without batting an eyelid picks up the pace at times, at least this film never fails to live up to its scandalous promise.
Saint-Narcis
not evaluated. In English and French with subtitles. Running time: 1 hour 41 minutes. In cinemas and in virtual cinemas.
#SaintNarcis #Review #Classic #Romance #Twin #Flames
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.