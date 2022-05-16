Saints’ Dennis Allen downplays Drew Brees return speculation



NewYou possibly can hearken to the Gadget Clock article now!

New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen was not shopping for into the declare that Drew Bryce was contemplating returning to the NFL.

The speculation started on Sunday when the New York Put up reported that NBC was about to go away the printed sales space after only one 12 months. Bryce then tweeted that he was “irregular” about his future and once more floated the concept of ​​taking part in within the NFL, with a number of extra methods he may go.

Click on right here for extra sports activities protection on FOXNEWS.COM

“Regardless of media speculation about my future this fall, I am nonetheless unsure. I can work at NBC, I can play soccer once more, I can concentrate on enterprise and philanthropy, I can practice for pickball excursions, senior golf excursions, my coaches. Children or all the above. I will let , “Bryce tweeted.

Allen, who’s getting into his first season as head coach of the Saints, has dominated out any possibilities for Bryce to return.

Whereas speaking about the way forward for broadcasting, Drew Bryce has once more raised the concept of ​​taking part in soccer

“My spouse instructed me about it as a result of I do not observe social media. I assumed, ‘Effectively, that is attention-grabbing. It will carry some inquiries to tomorrow’s golf match,'” he stated. WDSU-TV. “After all, I believe it was a joke, and we definitely have not talked about it.

“I do not wish to reside on this fantasy world proper now. We’ll see the place all of it goes, however after all he will get quite a lot of curiosity, that is for certain.”

NFL journalist Peter King, in his “Soccer Morning in America” ​​column, addressed the rumors of Bryce’s return. The 2 have blown up the concept of ​​returning to the Corridor of Fame sooner or later. One man went on to say for certain, “He is not taking part in soccer.”

Bryce has retired because the all-time chief of Passing Landing (571) and Passing Yard (80,358). Tom Brady broke these marks within the 2021 season.