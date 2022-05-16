Sports

Saints’ Dennis Allen downplays Drew Brees return speculation

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Saints’ Dennis Allen downplays Drew Brees return speculation
Written by admin
Saints’ Dennis Allen downplays Drew Brees return speculation

Saints’ Dennis Allen downplays Drew Brees return speculation

NewYou possibly can hearken to the Gadget Clock article now!

New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen was not shopping for into the declare that Drew Bryce was contemplating returning to the NFL.

The speculation started on Sunday when the New York Put up reported that NBC was about to go away the printed sales space after only one 12 months. Bryce then tweeted that he was “irregular” about his future and once more floated the concept of ​​taking part in within the NFL, with a number of extra methods he may go.

Click on right here for extra sports activities protection on FOXNEWS.COM

Former quarterback Drew Bryce speaks to fans at half-time of the Buffalo Bills-New Orleans Saints game at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on November 25, 2021.

Former quarterback Drew Bryce speaks to followers at half-time of the Buffalo Payments-New Orleans Saints sport on the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on November 25, 2021.
(Chris Grethen / Getty Photos)

“Regardless of media speculation about my future this fall, I am nonetheless unsure. I can work at NBC, I can play soccer once more, I can concentrate on enterprise and philanthropy, I can practice for pickball excursions, senior golf excursions, my coaches. Children or all the above. I will let , “Bryce tweeted.

Allen, who’s getting into his first season as head coach of the Saints, has dominated out any possibilities for Bryce to return.

Whereas speaking about the way forward for broadcasting, Drew Bryce has once more raised the concept of ​​taking part in soccer

“My spouse instructed me about it as a result of I do not observe social media. I assumed, ‘Effectively, that is attention-grabbing. It will carry some inquiries to tomorrow’s golf match,'” he stated. WDSU-TV. “After all, I believe it was a joke, and we definitely have not talked about it.

READ Also  IPL 2022 RR vs DC Live Cricket Score Match Today News Updates in Hindi - RR vs DC IPL 2022 Live: Chetan Sakaria gives Delhi Capitals first success; Know the live score of the match here

“I do not wish to reside on this fantasy world proper now. We’ll see the place all of it goes, however after all he will get quite a lot of curiosity, that is for certain.”

Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints watches the warm-up before the Buccaneers play at the Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints watches the warm-up earlier than the Buccaneers play on the Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
(Julio Aguilar / Getty Photos)

NFL journalist Peter King, in his “Soccer Morning in America” ​​column, addressed the rumors of Bryce’s return. The 2 have blown up the concept of ​​returning to the Corridor of Fame sooner or later. One man went on to say for certain, “He is not taking part in soccer.”

St.'s quarterback Drew Bryce rocks for his family and fans after a play-off game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 17, 2021 in New Orleans.

St.’s quarterback Drew Bryce rocks for his household and followers after a play-off sport in opposition to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 17, 2021 in New Orleans.
(AP Photograph / Brian Anderson)

Bryce has retired because the all-time chief of Passing Landing (571) and Passing Yard (80,358). Tom Brady broke these marks within the 2021 season.


#Saints #Dennis #Allen #downplays #Drew #Brees #return #speculation

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment