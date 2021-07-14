Saira Bano admitted to Hinduja Hospital: Saira Bano admitted to Hinduja Hospital after feeling unwell

Saira Bano has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital due to ill health. Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira was rushed to a hospital after she was diagnosed with high blood pressure.

He is said to have been hospitalized three days ago. According to a Times Now report, Saira’s condition did not improve and she was admitted to the ICU.



According to reports, he was having difficulty breathing and his oxygen level was constantly dropping. However, it has also been said that there is nothing to worry about.

Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021, after which Saira was left completely alone. Dilip Kumar (98) had been ill for a long time and was undergoing treatment. Dilip Kumar was also admitted to Hinduja Hospital after falling ill, where he breathed his last.

