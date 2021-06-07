Saira Banu Holds Legendary Actor



Dilip Kumar Well being Replace: Actor Saira Banu on Monday took to Twitter to share an image of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who’s at present hospitalised at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after having ‘episodes of breathlessness’. Within the photograph, the 98-year-old actor will be seen mendacity on the hospital mattress as Saira Banu stands beside him holding his hand. Going by the photograph, the actor appears to be like weak. Additionally Learn – Dilip Kumar Well being Replace: Legendary Actor Is On Oxygen Assist, ‘Not On Ventilator’

See Photograph Right here:

Newest. An hour in the past. pic.twitter.com/YBt7nLLpwL Additionally Learn – Dilip Kumar Well being Replace: Actor Recognized With Bilateral Pleural Effusion, Will Be Discharged In 2-3 Days — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 7, 2021 Additionally Learn – Sharad Pawar Visits Dilip Kumar At Hospital After Actor Was Admitted For ‘Routine Assessments’

He has been recognized with bilateral pleural effusion, additionally known as ‘water within the lungs’. As per the ANI report, Dilip Kumar has been stored on oxygen assist within the ICU ward. His situation is steady as per Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist who’s treating the actor.

Message from Saira Banu pic.twitter.com/TDQzXDAigs — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 7, 2021

Earlier at the moment, Saira additionally shared a protracted notice on Twitter which learn, “Previous few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. By way of this notice, I wish to thank all of you for preserving him in your prayers and for all of the love and affection. My husband, my Kohinoor, our Dilip Kumar Sahab’s well being is steady and docs have assured me that he must be discharged quickly. I urge you to not consider in rumors. Whereas I ask you to wish for Sahab’s well being, I’m praying that the Almighty hold all of you secure and wholesome throughout this pandemic. Sincerely Saira Banu Khan.”

Dr Jalil Parkar, one of many docs treating Dilipo Sa’ab, advised the media on Monday morning, “His well being is significantly better now. His oxygen saturation has improved. The fluid has diminished and his respiratory problem has additionally diminished. Saira ji is with him. She’s additionally pleased together with his enchancment. So no matter process we needed to do, we’ll put that on maintain for now. If he continues to enhance at this charge and if the fluid reduces, we would discharge him quickly. We’re pleased together with his enchancment. He may get discharged in 2-3 days.”

The 98-year-old actor Dilip Kumar, whose actual title is Mohammed Yusuf Khan, is taken into account one of many icons and greatest actors in Indian cinema. He was final seen within the movie Qila (1998).