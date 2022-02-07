Saira Banu remembers last meeting of Dilip Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar | Saira Banu remembers Lata Mangeshkar and Dilip Kumar’s last meeting

Lata ji was very close Saira Banu says – Coming to Lata ji's house used to become an atmosphere of celebration here. Lata ji, Saira Banu's grandmother, was also a favorite of Shamshad Begum Sahiba. Shamshad ji was a proficient singer in Hindustani music and Lata ji respected her a lot. That's why Lata ji, along with Dilip sahib, was also very close to Saira Banu. Now that day in 2013, when Lata Mangeshkar told Saira Banu that she wanted to come home, Saira Banu was overjoyed. Although both Lata ji and Saira Banu were a little worried because till that time Dilip Sahab was not keeping well and he used to fall asleep soon. At the same time, Lata ji told that she will be able to come only late in the evening because her niece's composition is empty only after 7 o'clock. Dilip Kumar was very excited When Lata Mangeshkar reached Dilip sahib's house, she hurriedly went to his living room because Dilip sahib used to sit there. Everyone's happiness knew no bounds because Dilip sahib was awake and waiting for someone. He was already told that today someone special is going to meet him. He had a sparkle in his eyes and a smile on his face. happy to meet little sister On seeing Lata Mangeshkar, Dilip Sahab spread his arms and said – My younger sister has come. And he immediately hugged Lata ji. Meeting of both was just like in the old days. Both sat silent for some time as if no one had anything to talk about. Lata ji had no words like that. The rest of the people around were also calm.

things like bygone days

When tea and breakfast arrived, Lata ji fed Dilip sahib with her own hands as usual. Dilip sahab and Lata Mangeshkar used to spend time like this in the studio or at home in the past too. As long as Lata Mangeshkar could stay, she spent time with Dilip sahib. Saira Banu says – We were all surprised that day because Dilip sahib, who used to sleep early every day, was not taking the name of sleeping today. There was no sleep in his eyes. Lata ji casts some such magic on Dilip sahib. Saira Banu told, that night I too could stay awake all night.

Special relationship with Lata Mangeshkar

Referring to an interview of Lata Mangeshkar, Saira Banu says – Lata ji was asked which heroine your voice suits the most. His answer was – Saira Banu. I still can’t get tired of his answer.

Didn’t talk for 13 years

Significantly, Dilip Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar were very close to each other. But it didn’t start like this. It was because of a taunt of Dilip Sahab that Lata Mangeshkar had corrected her Urdu. But even these two did not talk for 13 years. The reason was a song. The song Laagi Nahi Chhote from the movie Musafir, which was the singing debut of Dilip Kumar. Dilip Kumar had always said that whenever he would sing a song, he would sing with Lata Mangeshkar. But Lata ji sang this song so closely that Dilip ji’s shortcomings could not be hidden and Dilip Kumar was so angry that he did not talk to Lata Mangeshkar for 13 years. However, later both of them ended this thing by laughing.