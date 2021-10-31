Saira Banu Starts Crying As Shammi Kapoor Got Angry On Her During Junglee Shooting

Saira Banu had told in one of her interviews that Shammi Kapoor had shouted at her during the shooting of the film ‘Junglee’.

Bollywood’s famous actress Saira Banu has left no stone unturned to win the hearts of people with her films and her style. Saira Banu made her debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Junglee’ and in this film she was seen playing the lead role alongside actor Shammi Kapoor. The film was quite a hit, but during its shooting, Shammi Kapoor got very angry on the actress. Not only this, he scolded the actress in front of the entire set, due to which she cried a lot.

This thing related to Shammi Kapoor was revealed by Saira Banu herself after the death of the actor. Saira Banu had told in her interview, “I remember Subodh ji told me a shot, which I had to do very well. But I couldn’t do it with him. Apart from this, a huge crowd of people had gathered there to watch the shooting, which was making me even more nervous.”

Talking about this, Saira Banu further said, “Even after my many attempts, the shot was not being shot properly. In such a situation, Shammi ji said to me angrily, “If you are feeling so nervous, then get a burqa, wear it and act. Hearing his words, I started crying. But his words filled me with energy.”

Saira Banu while narrating an anecdote related to Shammi Kapoor further said, “I did that shot very well after that. I also told him that Shammi ji, I will not work with you until I learn acting well. Let us tell you that after this Saira Banu used to refuse to do whatever film she got with Shammi Kapoor.

Although Saira Banu worked with Shammi Kapoor in the 1975 film ‘Zameer’. But in this film Saira Banu played the lead role with Amitabh Bachchan and Shammi Kapoor played his father.