Sai’s anger erupted over Pakhi’s senseless act, Virat and Samrat also took class; watch video

Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Me: There is a big drama going on between Pakhi and Sai in the show Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein. Sai has been watching for a long time that Pakhi is lying behind Virat. Sai has good news about what Pakhi thinks about Virat even after being an elder sister-in-law in the relationship. But Sai’s anger has broken out now, because Pakhi has crossed her limits today.

Actually, it is shown in the show that Sai and Virat come close to each other outside the house. There is news about this thing in the house, not only this, Mami ji also takes out pictures of Sai and Virat. Everyone is surprised to see that. Pakhi and Mami feel that Sai’s eyes will be ashamed. But now the bet backfires.

Sai has come to know that for a long time, the cause of troubles between Virat and him was none other than Pakhi. In such a situation, when everyone climbs on top of the lasai with ration water, Virat comes to save him. The emperor is also in front. At the same time, Pakhi gets waterlogged seeing that Virat is protecting Sai. The emperor is also surprised to see all this that why is Pakhi doing this.

In such a situation, Sai gets angry and takes Pakhi’s class well. Here, the emperor also lashed out at Pakhi on seeing that why does she speak in the personal matters of Si and Virat? Just then Pakhi gets very angry and shouts at Sai. But Sai does not allow Pakhi to dominate her.

Let me tell you, in the earlier episode it was shown that Pakhi had created a drama of Exit to get closer to Virat. Sai had seen this thing. Later Sai also discussed this with Virat. But Virat took Sai’s point lightly and said that there is nothing like this. Though Sai was right and she believed in herself, she decides to watch Pakhi and then answer.