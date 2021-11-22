Saiyami Kher Cricket Video Becomes Viral From Her Movie Set During Shooting Break Actress Played for Maharashtra On State Level Hit Headlines With Hot Photoshoot

Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher has played cricket for Maharashtra at the state level. He also got a call for the selection of India’s national team, but he suddenly changed his decision and turned to the big screen instead of cricket.

Apart from acting, Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher also knows the qualities of cricket very well. This is because she has played cricket for Maharashtra at the state level. The actress has shared a video on her Instagram in which she is seen taking long shots.

He has told in the caption that he likes to play cricket during the shooting break. In this video, his professional friend Harshit Bhatia is seen playing with him. Saiyami wrote that she was beaten several times on Harshit’s ball but at times he also hit long shots on his balls.

Saiyami Kher, who debuted in the Bollywood film Mirzya in 2016, has played cricket and badminton for Maharashtra. His passion for sports is visible even today. According to her, she still plays cricket every Sunday. But what happened is that Saiyami changed her decision despite the call for the national team selection.

Let us tell you that Saiyami was a fast bowler and she was also called for selection in the national team of women’s cricket. But Saiyami left cricket and turned to acting. He had said about it, ‘I felt that there is no point in making a career in cricket, if the main team does not get selected.’

Saiyami got admission in St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai from sports quota. From there he started doing theatre. In the meantime, she used to try for shooting as well. She later did modeling and made her big screen debut in 2015 with the Telugu film ‘Ray’. After this, in 2016, he also got a chance to debut in Bollywood with the film Mirzya.

Saiyami’s family has a long association with films

Apart from Saiyami Kher, his family also has an old relationship with films. Saiyami is the granddaughter of famous old fashioned actress Usha Kiran. Apart from this, Farhan Akhtar’s mother and Javed Akhtar’s wife Shabana Azmi is his aunt.

Born in Nashik, Maharashtra in 1992, Saiyami’s mother Uttara Mhatre has won the title of Femina Miss India in the year 1982. His father Advait Kher has also been a model. During her modeling career, Saiyami was Kingfisher’s calendar girl in 2012. After this her hot photoshoot became quite viral, about which she came in the discussion.