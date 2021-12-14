Sajid Nadiadwala host lunch for Tadap Success party! Sajid and Varda Nadiadwala host lunch to celebrate the success of Tadap!

News oi-Salman Khan

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Tadap’ is getting huge success at the box office, starring Ahan Shetty in the lead role along with the prolific actress, Tara Sutaria. The film has opened with a collection of Rs 13.52 crores on the weekend only. Celebrating the success, the entire team was invited for lunch at the house of renowned producer Sajid Nadiadwala and wife, Varda Khan Nadiadwala.

From lead stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria to the hosts, Sajid and Varda Khan Nadiadwala along with directors Milan Luthria and Rajat Arora also attended.

Despite the new pandemic norms and sudden rains, the film has done better business than other big releases of big stars, proving the worth of a ranked newcomer.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production Tadap, written by Rajat Arora and directed by Milan Luthria has hit the screens.

If fans are to be believed, Ahan Shetty is going to go even further than Suniel Shetty and he praised the talent a lot. He is still praised on social media.

Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 14:18 [IST]