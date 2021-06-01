Sajid Nadiadwala organises coronavirus vaccination drive for crew members of his upcoming films

Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala recently held a vaccination drive for over 500 workers and their households, his spokesperson acknowledged on Tuesday.

The crew contributors who obtained vaccinated are a share of the movement images fancy Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon, Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali that includes Pooja Hegde and Ahan Shetty’s launchpad, Tadap.

SAJID NADIADWALA GETS CREWS VACCINATED… #SajidNadiadwala will get the crew of his imminent movement images vaccinated: workers and their households… Crews of #Heropanti2, #BachchanPandey, #Tadap and #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali… 2nd drive this week. pic.twitter.com/h4VecMORnf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 1, 2021

Primarily based completely on the consultant, Nadiadwala, proprietor of the Bollywood banner Nadiadwala Grandson Leisure, will probably be organising one other vaccination drive inside the upcoming days.

The producer got here up with this decision as he wished to compose certain the safety of the teams who will probably be engaged on the various dimensions and places for these upcoming movement images, writes Pinkvilla.

Speaking about these movement images, Tadap marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan which is in its put up-manufacturing stage. Bachchan Pandey is for the time being in its last schedule and should change on flooring as quickly because the COVID-19 restrictions in Mumbai are lifted. Heropanti 2 is moreover anticipated to change on flooring after the vaccination drive. Whereas Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is aloof in its pre-manufacturing stage.

Throughout the interval in-between, on Monday, the Producers Guild of India (PGI), the affiliation of Indian film, television and digital advise materials producers, launched a vaccination drive for its contributors and related manufacturing crews initiating from Tuesday.

The guild acknowledged the contributors will probably be vaccinated over the multi-day drive to be held at Mehboob Studios in suburban Bandra.

(With inputs from Press Have religion of India)