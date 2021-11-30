Sajid Nadiadwala planning grand premier for Ahaan Shetty’s Tadap! Sajid Nadiadwala is planning for the grand premiere of the film ‘Tadap’?

News

Film premieres are considered a thing of the past (especially the pre-Covid 19 lockdown era), but producer Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to revive the era and is gearing up to bring back the magic of film premieres. has taken. Sajid is not only known to be a practical producer but also known to spend a lot on promotional events before the release of his films.

Remember the train journey with the entire Housefull 4 cast and media fraternity? Now, if sources are to be believed, Sajid is planning a grand film premiere for his much-awaited next, Tadap.

Which is the debut film of Ahan Shetty. A source close to the development said, “After a long time, B-Town will witness a grand film premiere with Tadap and the brainchild behind it is Sajid Nadiadwala himself. It is learned that the grand premiere of this love story will be 1 Will be in Mumbai on December.

It will be a grand affair with celebrities from Bollywood and sports, fashion and corporate backgrounds in large attendance. “It is learned that Sajid, who has full faith in Ahaan, has extensively produced his debut film and wants to do a grand premiere for it.

Recognized as one of the most influential producers of Bollywood, Sajid leaves no stone unturned to ensure that Tadap premieres to be the biggest one for Ahan. Stay tuned here for more updates!

english summary Bollywood Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala planning grand premier for Ahaan Shetty's Tadap!

Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 12:45 [IST]