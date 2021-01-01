Sajjan Kumar News: Sikh riots case: Sajjan Kumar’s bail plea hampered, Supreme Court seeks medical report from CBI

The Supreme Court has asked the CBI to submit a report on the health condition of Sajjan Kumar, who was sentenced to life imprisonment during the 1984 riots. The apex court has asked the CBI to file an affidavit in the court by September regarding Sajjan Kumar’s medical condition. Former Congress member Sajjan Kumar has sought interim bail due to his poor medical condition.On May 13 last year, the apex court had rejected Sajjan Kumar’s application for interim bail, which he had sought on medical grounds. The apex court had said that the gentleman did not need to be admitted to the hospital as per the report of the medical board of AIIMS. Then on September 4, 2020, the Supreme Court did not grant relief on medical grounds.

Senior counsel for Sajjan Kumar Vikas Singh appeared before the apex court and said that Sajjan Kumar’s medical condition was not good and he needed to be admitted to a private hospital. Then the Supreme Court said that we need someone from the government to find out the medical condition.

