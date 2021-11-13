sakari naukri 2021: UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021: Application for junior engineer posts in electrical department started, how to apply – uppcl je recruitment 2021 Registration for 173 posts started online application on upenergy.in
Highlights
- Government job advertisement has been issued in Uttar Pradesh
- 173 posts of Junior Engineer will be filled
- How to apply on the official website
Name of the post
Junior engineer
Post details
173 posts (General – 71 posts, EWS – 17 posts, OBC – 46 posts, SC – 36 posts and ST – 03 posts)
Eligibility
Candidates who want to apply for these posts must have a Diploma in Electrical Engineering.
Age limit
The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 40 years.
According to 7th pay commission you will get this much salary
Junior Engineer – Rs. 44,900
Selection process
Candidates will be selected through computer based test. The exam will be held in the second week of January 2022. The date of the exam has not been announced yet.
Also Read: CRPF Recruitment 2021: Get a Government Job in CRPF without Exam! Salary up to Rs.85,000
Application fee
General category candidates and candidates from other states will have to pay Rs.1180 as application fee, while SC / ST category (UP only) candidates will have to pay Rs.826 and PH category candidates will have to pay Rs.12. Apart from this, any candidate from any other state will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 1180 / -.
How to apply for UPPCL JE Recruitment
- First go to the official website of upenergy.in/uppcl.
- Click on the Vacancy tab on the website.
- Now apply online for the post of “Junior Engineer (Trainee) Electrical” against the advertisement. No. Click on the link for view / download given next to 07 / VSA / 2021 / JE / ELECTRICAL.
- Now click on Start.
- Then register by submitting the requested information.
- Login now and fill out the application.
- Pay the application fee.
- Print the application after completing all the procedures.
#sakari #naukri #UPPCL #Recruitment #Application #junior #engineer #posts #electrical #department #started #apply #uppcl #recruitment #Registration #posts #started #online #application #upenergyin
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.