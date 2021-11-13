sakari naukri 2021: UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021: Application for junior engineer posts in electrical department started, how to apply – uppcl je recruitment 2021 Registration for 173 posts started online application on upenergy.in

Highlights Government job advertisement has been issued in Uttar Pradesh

173 posts of Junior Engineer will be filled

How to apply on the official website

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh has great opportunities for government job seekers (government jobs 2021). Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) had recently published recruitment notification for 173 junior engineer posts, for which online applications have now started. The deadline to apply is December 2, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPPCL upenergy.in. Candidates will be selected through computer based test. The exam will be held in the second week of January 2022. The date of the exam has not been announced yet.



Name of the post

Junior engineer

Post details

173 posts (General – 71 posts, EWS – 17 posts, OBC – 46 posts, SC – 36 posts and ST – 03 posts)

Eligibility

Candidates who want to apply for these posts must have a Diploma in Electrical Engineering.

Age limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 40 years.

According to 7th pay commission you will get this much salary

Junior Engineer – Rs. 44,900

Selection process

Candidates will be selected through computer based test. The exam will be held in the second week of January 2022. The date of the exam has not been announced yet.

Application fee

General category candidates and candidates from other states will have to pay Rs.1180 as application fee, while SC / ST category (UP only) candidates will have to pay Rs.826 and PH category candidates will have to pay Rs.12. Apart from this, any candidate from any other state will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 1180 / -.

How to apply for UPPCL JE Recruitment