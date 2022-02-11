sakari naukri 2022: CSBC Bihar Home Guard PET 2021: Bihar Home Guard PET New Date Announced, Download Admission Forms – csbc Bihar Home Guard PET 2021 New Date And Admission Card Update, Check Here

There is good news for the candidates involved in the Bihar Police Home Guard recruitment process. The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has announced revised dates for Home Guard Recruitment 2021 Physical Performance Test (PET). The Homeguard PET exam will now be held on 12th and 14th March 2022.Earlier, the Bihar Police Homeguard PET exam was scheduled to be held on February 7 and 8. But due to Kovid-19, the examination was postponed. Candidates eligible for PET can check the revised date (CSBC Bihar Home Guard PET 2021 Revised Date) by visiting the official website of CSBC csbc.bih.nic.in or by clicking on this link to check the new date. Can do

Bihar Homeguard PET Admission Card

The board had issued the admission card of Bihar Homeguard PET on January 17, 2022. Candidates who have not yet downloaded the PET call letter can download their tickets from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in as soon as possible. You can see below how to download the ticket.

Learn how to download Bihar Homeguard PET Admission Card 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the Bihar Homeguards tab.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘Bihar Homeguard PET Admit Card’ here.

Step 4: Your ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and get a printout for PET and keep it with you.

A total of 551 seats of Bihar Home Guard

Let us know that CSBC Recruitment Campaign is being conducted to fill a total of 551 Homeguard vacancies. The written test was conducted on 24th January 2021 and the result was announced on 15th April 2021.